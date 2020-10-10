At approximately 1:15 PM on October 10, the Williamsburg County Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire on Hubcap Road in Kingstree, with someone reported to be trapped inside the residence.The first unit on scene reported heavy smoke and fire coming from a single-wide mobile home. Firefighters entered the home and found a pediatric victim. The child was taken to a waiting ambulance but did not survive their injuries.Two other people that were living in the home were transported to the hospital, an adult by ground and another child by air ambulance. Their conditions are unknown at the time of this press release.WCFD was assisted by Kingstree Fire Department, Williamsburg County EMS and Sheriff's Office, and SC Highway Patrol. The fire is out and Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office, Williamsburg County Coroner's Office, SLED, and SC Fire Marshal's Office are on scene/enroute to investigate the fire.
