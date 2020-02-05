On Wednesday, January 29, Brunson Loadholt, AVP/Regional Manager, with Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union presented a check for $500 to Robert Welch, Executive Director of Vital Aging. This generous donation was given in support of the agency’s home delivered meal program. Welch said, “We certainly appreciate the support provided today by Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union. This will certainly help make a difference in the lives of isolated homebound senior citizens throughout Williamsburg County. ”We would like to thank Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union and Mr. Loadholt for exemplifying “The Touch of Giving.”