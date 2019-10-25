Williamsburg Academy celebrated homecoming and its 50th anniversary this weekend. The 2013 State Football championship team led by Coach Ken Kellahan was recognized and at half time, homecoming queens from 1971 to the present were introduced before the 2019-20 queen was crowned. Festivities throughout the weekend included a tailgate party, a color run, pileau cook-off and alumni vs. students flag football game. The first Academy was incorporated in 1795 at the parsonage of Williamsburgh Presbyterian Church. In 1966 a charter for the present Academy was granted and was officially opened in 1966 when two first grade classes were held at the church and a seventh grade class was held at the Kingstree Methodist Church.