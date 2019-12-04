The Kingstree Library is pleased to announce the following calendar of events scheduled for December.
Special events in December
•PICTURES WITH SANTA on Monday, December 9, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Come tell Santa your Christmas wishes and have your picture taken. This is for all ages.
•THE HOLIDAY CARNIVAL AT THE LIBRARY on Monday, December 16, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This evening is for children through 12 years of age, fun and games for all little ones.
Weekly programs include:
Tuesdays
STORYTIME FOR STAY AT HOME LITTLE ONES FROM 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
CREATIVE SPACE FOR EVERYONE FROM 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Wednesdays
WEDNESDAYS AT TEN for adults to share thoughts, words, intellectual interests. Tea and coffee will be served.
Thursdays
Lane Head Start visits the library for storytime from 10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
LEGOS FOR ALL from 4 p.m. to 5:20 p.m.
BINGO, BINGO for mainly adults from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The library is located at 215 N. Jackson Street, Kingstree, (843) 355-9486. Children aged five and under must be with an adult at all times in the library.