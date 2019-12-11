Kenneth Gardner Elementary celebrated American Education during the second week in November, spotlighting the 2019 theme, “Reach. Educate, Inspire.” During the week, inspiration for a bright future came in the way of students wearing sunshades for a day.
Students and staff reached out to the school bus drivers with sausages biscuits and other goodies to show appreciation for their commitment to getting students to and from school safely. Students entered an essay contest on the topic, “If I Were Principal.” All essay participants in the contest were treated to lunch with the principal, Colleen Kelty.
The table conversation was a learning experience for the principal and the students, and ice cream for dessert was enjoyed by all. Pictured above is Principal Kelty with some of the fourth grade essay contest participants.