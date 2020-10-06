Anderson Brothers Bank is pleased to announce Jamie Carsten as VP / Commercial Loan Officer in the banks newest Florence office located at 2001 Hoffmeyer Road, Suite A in Florence. In his role, Carsten will help lead the bank’s efforts to better serve the communities of Florence as we open our branch on Hoffmeyer Road in Florence later this year. In addition, he will assist customers with the various financial services offered by the bank and will be heavily involved in customer relations and market development. Jamie brings over 22 years of financial experience to Anderson Brothers Bank, including his most recent service with South State Bank.
Carsten earned his Associate degree at Florence Darlington Technical College. He is also a graduate of the SC Bankers School. Jamie has been involved in the Florence community as the President of the Pee Dee Kiwanis, the Florence Family YMCA, and currently a Board Member of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, Florence County Progress and the City Design Review Board.
“We are extremely excited that Jamie is joining our ABB family,” said Randy Altman, VP Florence Regional Executive. “He offers a wealth of knowledge and experience in commercial lending and has a proven ability to assist clients in financing arrangement. He will make a significant impact in the opening of the bank’s newest Florence office along with our continued growth in the surrounding markets.”