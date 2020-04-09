Clergy invites communities to sing Amazing Grace on Easter morning
Easter Sunday services may have been canceled to the public due to the Coronavirus but it doesn’t mean Christians won’t be celebrating their most Holy of days. Several members of local clergy have organized a community-wide event that will happen at exactly the same time and hopefully from every location in the county.
Each year, pastors with Kingstree United Methodist Church, Williamsburg First Baptist Church, Williamsburg Presbyterian Church, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, and Kingstree Presbyterian Church hold a joint Easter Sunrise Service then disband to their own churches for worship. However, because of social distancing they are asking everyone to stand on their front porches or the end of their driveways at 9 a.m. sharp and sing Amazing Grace together and to pray at the end of the song.
“We (the community pastors) are very aware of how scary, and lonely the world seems right now,” said Kingstree United Methodist Church Pastor, Katherine Crimm. “We also know there are people in our town and county who have never missed an Easter Sunday with their church family, so we wanted to find a way to have one special moment to feel connected on Easter.”
Crimm said her husband will be playing the trumpet and she encourages others who play instruments to join in. “It’s just a way to give a little bit of hope and a little bit of community on a day that all of us expect to be with our church families,” said Crimm.
Crimm said they are working with other church leaders of all denominations throughout the county to live stream their participation. “We were searching for a way to share love with one another for a brief moment on this day when so many of us might be tempted to feel down because things aren’t normal,” she said. “We are encouraged that by singing together we might be able to find that heartbeat of joy on Easter Sunday even while we are at home.” Find the lyrics to Amazing Grace on page 3.