A suspect has been charged with murder in connection to a November 15, shooting on Pickens Road in the Sandridge community. Ladarius Kaishawn Evans, 21, of Cades was charged with Murder, four counts of Attempted Murder, Burglary and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime in connection to the death of Jessie Huell, 24. Two other victims were injured during the incident.
According to a press release issued by the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office, the victims were at a residence on Pickens Road when someone knocked on the door. The door was opened and two unknown suspects entered the residence armed with a gun and shot the victims. One victim sustained a wound to the right foot. Another was shot in the right knee and arm. A third was shot in the chest and back.
The investigation continues. Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the incident is asked to call the Criminal Division of the Sheriff's Office at (843) 355-6381. Callers do not have to reveal their identity