The Williamsburg HomeTown Chamber Image Award winner for December is The Byrd’s Nest Children’s Boutique. The Byrd’s Nest opened April 2020 when owner Lindsay Byrd McClam chased her dream of owning her own business focused on her passion of children’s clothing. With her previous experience in retail and her two girls to dress, she excitedly ordered the clothing in January and started the location rental. Kingstree was an obvious location for the dream to become a reality because Lindsay and her husband Brian have been locals all of their married life. When asked why open then, Lindsay says “the timing just felt right for our family and if not now, when?”
The store carries boys and girls clothing sizes newborn to tween size 14. Brands range from The Beaufort Bonnet Company, Lullaby Set, Feltman Bros., Gabby Girl, Southern Point and so many more! The Byrd’s Nest also carries children’s accessories, gifts and toys. You can also order engraved custom pewter pieces for the perfect baby gifts! Speaking of babies, the perfect place to host your baby shower is at The Byrd’s Nest. Lindsay will help you create the perfect registry and guests can shop at their convenience locally. The Byrd’s Nest is located at 110 N. Academy St., Kingstree and is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can also shop the store online at www.thebyrdsnestchild.com or on Facebook and Instagram.