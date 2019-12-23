Kingstree is about to add another popular chain to its list of fast food restaurants. Burger King is coming to Longstreet Street. According to Benjamin Fleming, Carolina Franchise Holdings Director of Marketing and Talent, the lot adjacent to CVS that includes a former skating rink, will be cleared within two to three weeks and a grand opening is planned for early April 2020. Carolina Franchise Holdings is a Burger King franchisee with restaurants across South Carolina and Georgia.
Fleming said the 2,300 sq.ft. prototype is the newest layout available from Burger King Corporate. It will include a double drive through to make traffic flow quicker and more efficiently. He said indoor seating is limited to 15 to 20 tables because they will focus on maximizing drive through intake. Online ordering will be available but Fleming said they plan to offer delivery.