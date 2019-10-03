The 4th Annual Beating Out Brest Cancer walk/Rally is scheduled for October 5 at 8:00 a.m. at the Kingstree arks and Recreation Complex at 375 Nelson Blvd. Warm-up and prayer is at 7:30. The rally includes speakers and activities for the kids. For more info, contact Jamella Hanna at (843) 230-2016 or Yashate Pendergrass at (843) 356-3374.
The Annual Pink Power Walk 2019 for Cancer Awareness is scheduled for October 26 at 8:00 a.m. at the Kingstree Train Depot at 143 E. Main Street. A fee of $10 includes a t-shirt. To preregister, contact Lynette Nelson at (843) 610-2896 or (843) 372-9699 or Joann Hugee at (843) 356-3950.