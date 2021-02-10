Kingstree Middle Magnet School receives Grab and Go Carts
One in four kids in the United States are food insecure. GENYOUth, a nationally recognized youth wellness organization and its partners are creating healthy school communities by empowering students and providing the resources for youth to build healthy, high-achieving futures. A survey by the organization of 550 school nutrition professionals found that massive school disruptions and record-level unemployment are putting 30 million American kids who rely on school meals at risk for hunger. In response, the organization created the COVID-19 Emergency School Meal Delivery Fund, which in South Carolina has received $512,800 in fund requests from 174 schools.
Kingstree Middle Magnet School of the Arts was a recipient of a new grab and go meal cart. Nicole G. Giles, Williamsburg County School District Food Services Director said during these difficult times receiving the grant was a blessing. “The GENYOUth Foundation supplied us with a wonderful Grab N Go cart and Tablet that has allowed us to maintain social distancing,” she said. “The cart is mobile and is transported throughout the school.”
Giles explained the tablet is used for accountability purposes to track the students that are eating and is also linked to Food Service Software to ensure that the students are not receiving duplicate meals. “This is a privilege for our district to be awarded this grant,” she said. “ Thank You GENYOUth.”
Over the past few years, GENYOUth’s grab and go cart program has increased breakfast participation by up to 27%, compared with just a 1.2% increase on average in school breakfast participation nationally. As of 2020, GENYOUth will have delivered 500 carts since the program’s inception in 2017, increasing access to over 50 million school breakfast opportunities a year.