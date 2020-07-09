Come in and enjoy the Williamsburg County Libraries once again! Some changes in access have been instituted, keeping everyone’s health in mind.
Safety precautions at all county libraries are in place while opening the libraries for patrons. To ensure patrons and staff are doing as much as possible to keep everyone well, masks are required while in the library. In addition, patrons are asked to limit the amount of time spent while browsing. This will help to keep exposure to any virus that might be circulating in the enclosed space to a minimum. Only computers that are at a distance from others are open for use. Patrons will be given a set amount of time each one can spend on the computers to give others access. Fax, copying, and scanning services continue to be available.
A new offering from the libraries is Storytime in-a-Bag. Children can pick up a bag with the week’s storytime and activity, beginning on July 7. Creative Space in-a-Bag begins in the Kingstree Library only on Monday, July 13. This is totally free. Weekly Storytimes and Creative Space activities are also posted on the Williamsburg County Library Facebook page. If you would prefer to have the Storytime and Creative Space emailed to you please send your request to wclprograms@outlook.com.
For more information, please call one of the libraries: Kingstree Library, (843) 355-9486; Hemingway Library, (843) 558-7679; or Greeleyville Library, (843)426-238.