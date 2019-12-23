Tarick Boyd, a 2019 graduate of Kingstree Senior High School, received the Sonya Burgess Scholarship award in the amount of $1,100 given on November 17, 2019, by Mack and Janie Burgess in memory of their daughter-in-law, the late Sonya Burgess. She was a biology teacher, girls’ basketball coach, athletic director, and the Teacher Cadet Teacher at Kingstree High School.
Boyd is the son of Wayne Roger Boyd and Karen Boyd. He is a member of Weldon Hill Missionary Baptist Church. He sings on the youth choir and ushers in the church. He played football at Kingstree Senior School. Presently, he is freshman at Claflin University, with a major in Criminal Justice. He has a strong character development and great leadership skills. They wish him success at Claflin University.