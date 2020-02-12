Catherine Boyd has been awarded the Presidential Volunteer Service Award by the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation. The President’s Volunteer Service Award was founded to recognize the important role of volunteers in America’s strength and national identity.
This award honors individuals whose service positively impacts communities in every corner of the nation and inspires those around them to take action, too.
The President’s Volunteer Service Award is the premier volunteer awards program, encouraging United States citizens or lawfully admitted permanent residents of the United States through presidential recognition to live a life of service.
Catherine is a senior at Williamsburg Academy. She is Student Council President, Chief Marshal, and Co-Editor of the yearbook. She is a member of Kingstree Community Youth and Williamsburg Presbyterian Church.
Catherine is the daughter of Jamie and Rosanne Boyd of Kingstree.