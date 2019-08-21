Williamsburg HomeTown Chamber Director Martha Burrows has been busy coming up with new ideas to bring communities together. Her latest endeavor is Blocktober Fest, an event that is scheduled for the spookiest night of the year. “This will be the first time the county, town and chamber have all come together to do a Halloween event,” said Burrows.
Burrows has invited local law enforcement, businesses and churches to participate in an evening of fun October 31, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. “The churches are a huge part of our community and we’d like those folks to be involved,” she said.
The festival will take place on Academy Street and Main Street with several events on the Williamsburg County Courthouse grounds and the new parking lot. The streets will be blocked off to traffic and additional parking will be available at Kingstree First Baptist and Williamsburg Presbyterian Churches.
Rather than have events scattered throughout the county, Burrows’ goal is to host one huge event in a general area where everybody can enjoy games, movies, food trucks and local restaraunt fare along the way. Law enforcement and first responders will have a trunk or treats set up at the Public Services Building parking lot at 201 W. Main St., and there will be a haunted trail, which is being planned around the courthouse.
Kids and adults will also enjoy It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown movie at the vacant building located on the corner of Academy and Mill Streets and a DJ will be playing music. Businesses are encouraged to decorate their storefronts and citizens will vote on the their favorite. Citizens will also vote on best trunk.
Burrows believes the event will be beneficial to everyone. “Halloween is just a really fun time and everyone can relate to that so why not have something that’s more community centered at a time that everyone can agree.” Burrows is looking for student councils and church participation as well as volunteers to help out. For more information call her at (843) 372-2555.