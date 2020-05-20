The Kingstree Lions Club, along with Black River Beauties, S.C. Waterfowl Association, Black Scenic River Advisory Council, and countless volunteers is hosting the fifth annual Black River Cleanup on Saturday, May 30, at 8:30 a.m. The event will begin at Gilland Park in Kingstree.
Participants can bring a kayak, canoe, small john boat, truck, or trailer to help with the cause. The group will travel a 7.9-mile trip directly below Kingstree from Gilland Park downriver to Bub’s Landing on SC Hwy. 377.
Food and refreshments will be provided to all those who attend and help with the cleanup.
In 2001, Black River, which runs 75 miles from Clarendon County to Georgetown County, was designated one of South Carolina’s State Scenic Rivers. Last year the groups retrieved three pickup loads of trash with the majority consisting of plastic bottles, cans, and fast food containers.
For more information contact Dr. Louis Drucker at (843) 382-7260 or email at dmdranch@ftc-i.net. or visit Kingstree Lions Facebook page.