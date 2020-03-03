Retired Williamsburg County Councilman W.B. Wilson had the pleasure of introducing Presidential Candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden to a crowd that gathered at Brunson’s Crossroads in Hemingway on February 27. Wilson knew Biden since childhood as the two grew up in Delaware. Wilson’s son Andre and Biden’s son Beau attended the same elementary school. “Yes, I know Joe Biden,” said Wilson. “I know Joe’s heart, his courage, his integrity, his tenacity, his compassion.” Biden was in the final stretch before Saturday’s Democratic Presidential Primary.