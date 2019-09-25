Dressing for success – Kenneth Gardner Elementary School students show off their belts that were donated by local law firm Jenkinson, Jarrett & Kellahan, P.A. Pictured from front left: Nigel Levine, Dezmann Burgess, Zymir Harmon, London Bradley and Brandon McCrea. Back row: Tom Thompson, Latonya Scott, Principal Colleen Kelty, Williamsburg County School District Superintendent Dr. Rose Wilder, and Evan Reynolds.

Photo by Michaele Duke