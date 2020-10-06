Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests in connection to the June 2, murder of Alecksi Mitchum. Mitchum, 19, of Kingstree, was outside a residence on M and M Road when he was fatally wounded. According to officials, Mitchum was shot several times after a deal to “trade” guns went wrong.
Marquise Donnell Bryant, 20, of Moncks Corner, and Eric Lame Amos, 21, of Salters, were arrested July 13, and charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 355-6381. Callers do not have to reveal their identity.
All defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.