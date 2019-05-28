Want to make a difference in the landscape? In conjunction with the Great America Cleanup, on June 1, Senator Ronnie Sabb is hosting the third annual Team Up to Clean Up. Churches, organizations, community leaders and citizens are being asked to help pick up trash beside the roads in Williamsburg County in a show of community commitment. In 2017, groups who participated in the initiative collected over 4,000 pounds of trash from our roads and highways.
Sabb asks that each group select a representative and call Joanna Latson before May 29, at (843) 355-9321 Ext. 4108 for a head count and what supplies your group will need. In addition, provide the road that the group will be located on. Supplies such as reachers, gloves, and bags will be available at the local recycling center on the day of the cleanup.