The annual Lane Stag Festival is fast approaching and this year it promises to be better than ever. Lane Mayor Charlie Fulton said the first festival was hosted in 2006 and since then it has grown. “We can have 4,000 or 5,000 attendants,” he said. “Many people plan their reunions and vacations around the Stag Festival.”
The three-day event is held at the Lane gazebo park at Highway 377, and always features a fish fry and street dancing on Friday, September 20. On Saturday, September 21, a parade will take place at town square at 10 a.m. then everybody will head back to the park to participate in a laundry list of contests, games, and other activities.
Each year chefs will demonstrate their cooking skills in the purlieu and BBQ cook-offs. Later that afternoon contestants will compete in the Lane Idol contest. “We have amateurs from the community and participants can come and showcase their talents,” said Fulton of the late afternoon contest. He said the audience is the judge. If you’re not into performing on stage, the ever popular cake stacking, cake walk and diaper derby contests are always fun. The car show grows with each festival as do the kid’s car show and parade.
Raffles are held throughout the day and there will be a big raffle for a 2008 Dodge Charger. Tickets are available by calling the town. Fulton said they are working to book a live band for Saturday night. The festival ends with a worship service Sunday morning in the park at 9 a.m. Bring a lounge chair so you won’t miss a thing.