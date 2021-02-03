A woman died from injuries sustained after a February 2, single car crash. Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori Henryhand, the victim is identified as Caitlin Hardie, 19, of Andrews. Hardie was wearing a seatbelt.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the 2002 Jeep Liberty Hardie was driving Secondary Road 222 (also known as Aimwell Drive) ran off the left side of road, overcorrected and traveled to the right then overturned. The accident is being investigated by SC Highway Patrol and Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office.