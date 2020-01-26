A fight between two men led to a fatal shooting. Hunter Lee Elliott, 23, of Sleepy Prong Road, Andrews was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to the death of Johnny Ray Springs.
On Thursday, January 23, after an altercation between the two men, Elliott retrieved a shotgun from his bedroom and shot Springs, according to a press release issued Saturday. Deputies later found Elliot at the location.
Elliott was booked at the Williamsburg County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Williamsburg County Sheriffs Office at (843)-355-6381. Callers do not have to reveal their identity to leave information.