The W.J. (Billy) Britton American Legion Post #8 and the Ladies Auxiliary were happy to have sponsored 11 students to Palmetto Boy’s State and Palmetto Girl’s State. Five boys attended Boys State at Anderson University in Anderson. Skyler Altman, James Allen Moore, Loyd Morris, Colby Newton, and Reed Tisdale represented Williamsburg Academy. Four girls attended Presbyterian College in Clinton, SC. Kelsey Allen, Blakely Owens, Sydney Ann Smith, and Lizzie Williamson represented Williamsburg Academy.
The delegates attended Palmetto Boy’s State and Palmetto Girl’s State from June 9-15, 2019. The students and their parents were invited to attend the Post# 8 November meeting held on November 4, 2019, to share their week long experiences. Local businesses every year help make this experience possible.
Palmetto Boy’s State and Palmetto Girl’s State are a unique week long leadership and citizenship training programs sponsored by the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary. Rising high school seniors are chosen to participate. They experience simulated local and state government political campaigns, elections, and the election processes. They also learn about the principles of citizenship and civil service from guest speakers and through service projects.