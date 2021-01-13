Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated is dedicated to supporting programs that benefit the global community. The sorority honors its pledge of service to all mankind through the five program targets: HBCU for Life, Women’s Health and Wellness, Building Your Economic Legacy, The Arts, and Global Impact. Lambda Theta Omega, the local chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, has been implementing these targets to assist in meeting the social, educational, health, artistic, economic and cultural needs of the community. The chapter has continued to serve even with COVID-19 restraints. During this period of social distancing, Lambda Theta Omega uses virtual means of communication.
Under the umbrella of the #CAP initiative, information has been made available to students concerning applying for college and securing financial aid and scholarships. The chapter recognized National Breast Cancer Month and National Caregivers Month by sharing information and providing gift cards for cancer survivors and caretakers for the sick. Activities for promoting the arts were performed in the months of July and November. Chapter members analyzed, discussed, and recited poetry with children and their families. The chapter sent Thanksgiving cards to senior citizen with a personal note of thanks. In partnership with global organizations, the chapter made and distributed pillowcase dresses, and collected shoes and other goods for children in need from various countries. Food products were donated to local food bank agencies.
In addition to these services, Lambda Theta Omega participated virtually with other Greek-letter organizations to promote voter registration and the importance of going to the polls and voting. The chapter sent out public service announcements containing pertinent voting information.
Lambda Theta Omega will continue to be of service to the community in the upcoming chapter year.