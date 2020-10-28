Voters will see something new on the ballot for the November 3, General Election. They will vote on a question in regards to an Alcohol Sale Referendum.
Question #1
Shall the South Carolina Department of Revenue be authorized to issue temporary permits in Williamsburg County for a period not to exceed twenty-four hours to allow possession, sale, and consumption of alcoholic liquors by the drink to bona fide nonprofit organizations and business establishments otherwise authorized to be licensed for consumption-on-premises sales?
Question #2
Shall the South Carolina Department of Revenue be authorized to issue temporary permits in Williamsburg County for a period not to exceed twenty-four hours to allow the sale of beer and wine at permitted off premises locations without regard to the days or hours of sales?
Voters will answer “Yes” in favor of the question or “No” if opposed.
Question #1 means restaurants and bona fide nonprofits already licensed to sell beer, wine or liquor to sell those items on Sunday after purchasing a separate license.
Question #2 basically refers to Sunday sales of beer and wine in grocery stores, convenience stores and businesses authorized to sell these items during the week after purchasing a separate license.