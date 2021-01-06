On Sunday, January 17, at 6:30 p.m., Erskine Theological Seminary’s David Livingstone Institute for Christianity, Medicine, and the Sciences, will be hosting a film screening and discussion of the new film, “Against the Tide: Finding God in an Age of Science” at Mitchell Road Presbyterian Church in Greenville.
In this documentary film, veteran actor and director, Kevin Sorbo (“Hercules”; “God’s Not Dead”), interviews Dr. John Lennox, the celebrated Oxford professor, mathematician, philosopher, and Christian apologist. Through compelling conversations and visual explorations from Oxford to Israel, Sorbo and Lennox discuss Christianity and science, culminating in the Holy Land to explore the evidence for the life and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Following the film, Erskine Theological Seminary’s Dr. Noel Brownlee (Distinguished Professor of Medical Ethics) and Dr. Mark Ross (the John R. de Witt Professor of Systematic Theology) will lead a Q&A discussion time.
Advance ticket purchase required (adults $11, children $9; plus fees).
For more information, email Rev. Seth Nelson, the Executive Director of Erskine Greenville.