Small Business Grant available to advertisers
Last year Evening Post Industries put in place a Small Business Grant (SBG) opportunity for advertisers. 146 participating businesses across the state received over $319,000 in matched advertising value. Amidst COVID, these grants were able to help businesses stretch their advertising dollars in order to continue to promote and their products/promotions/services when they needed it most.
As part of the EPI group, The News is offering an extraordinary grant for our advertisers. This marketing match program is a dollar-for-dollar match. “The growth of our community depends heavily upon people buying and shopping locally,” said The News, Publisher, Tami Rodgers. “I cannot express enough to local business owners the importance of advertising in The News. Not only are we dedicated to providing a quality product that informs our readers, we are a strategic advertising source, offering print, digital, inserts, letterheads, envelopes, business cards, flyers, bulletins, posters, and so much more.”
As well as being an established community news source and Williamsburg County’s only newspaper, The News takes great pride in the quality advertisements and news we deliver to every subscriber every single week. “People pay to read our newspaper, our readership is strong, and most important, our commitment to you as our customer is guaranteed,” said Rodgers. To apply, log onto kingstreenews.com/1million. Submission for applications end February 12, 2021.