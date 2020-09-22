An additional absentee poll in Hemingway may be possible. The topic was discussed during a September 16, meeting of the Williamsburg County Voter Registration & Elections Commission.
A petition that was signed by many Hemingway citizens was presented to the Commissioners requesting that an additional absentee poll be open in that area. The commission voted to apply for a grant for the funds to be used to purchase the equipment that would be needed. Computers, Internet services, security, and other items are needed to provide this service. The staff would be paid by the county with reimbursement by the state election commission. Trio and Cades have also expressed a need for an absentee precinct; however, the grant will not cover the costs as the need is not as great in those areas.
As was provided during the primary in June, an absentee precinct will be located in the Alex Chatman building on Main Street. Anyone who wishes to or needs to vote before the Nov. Election may vote at that location. If a person needs to vote curbside, they must do so at the Voter Registration office on Jackson Street. Absentee voting is available by mail by applying at the registration office. The form to apply for your ballot to be mailed to you can be found online at scvotes.gov or at the registration office.