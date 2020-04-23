Anderson Brothers Bank donated $5,000 to the Medical University of South Carolina Foundation’s emergency response fund to meet the needs caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19). The donation is for immediate needs expenses, including equipment, screening costs, staff support and protection supplies for the Florence Division of MUSC. Monetary assistance will provide immediate funds to assist MUSC facilities in the Florence and Marion County areas.
“Anderson Brothers Bank is always looking for ways to give back to the communities and citizens we serve,” said Susan Grant, Marketing Director with Anderson Brothers Bank. “The Andersons have always believed in stepping up when a need is presented. This is the foundation of the bank’s history and has never been truer today.”
For more information about the MUSC emergency response fund or to donate, visit https://web.musc.edu/about/giving.