Approximately 41 million people face hunger in the United States. Citizens in Williamsburg County are not immune to the crisis. The Sisters of the Felician Center are on a mission to help some of our community’s most vulnerable.
Nearly 30 years ago Sister Johnna and Sister Susanne chose to live in the neighborhood, where they would serve the people, as was their Foundress Blessed Mary Angela a century ago. Since 1992, once a month they serve between 60 to 100 members of the community a Blessed Mary Angela meal.
The Sisters are not alone in their mission. A group and several churches volunteer to help cook or serve the meal. “We start with prayer and we talk with the people,” said Sister Johnna. “There’s a lot of sharing that goes on and we’re just really happy we have the support of this community to help us with this meal.”
On January 28, members of the Kingstree Presbyterian Church served over 60 local residents a meal of purlieu, green beans and dessert. “We believe feeding the hungry and supporting those who have needs is a part of the gospel and a joy for us to serve our community,” said Pastor Robert Jolly, who came to the church in June 2019.
The Sisters began their outreach with an after-school tutoring program for neighborhood children, a critical component in breaking the cycle of poverty for future generations. The Felician Center holds many events and activities throughout the year and has a clothing closet. Their ministry continues to grow through a food pantry, clothing closet, prayer groups, family support services and other services.
