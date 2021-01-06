Local coach recalls his 21 seasons, a state championship, and how the players impacted his life
How does heartache inspire a coach to write about the game of football? Coach Ken Kellahan can tell you. Throughout his 21 seasons coaching high school varsity football he has lost many players and friends to untimely deaths. Without the game of football, he knows he would not have those enduring relationships that shaped his own life and made him a better man, father, husband, and friend.
Kellahan’s experience also inspired him to pen “Third and Thirty-three” a memoir about the players of a small private school in Williamsburg County. Sprinkled between the pages are memories of behind-the-scenes duties of a coach and past games written in a fashion that draws you in as if you were sitting in the bleachers. All set the stage for an incredible 2013 season that led to the Stallions taking the State Championship. The book is dedicated to Dillon Davis, Class of 2015, a player on the team and David Jacobs, Class of 1994, an ex-teammate of Kellahan’s at Williamsburg Academy and The Citadel and whose lives tragically ended too soon.
Kellahan, a seasoned coach who has several state championships under his belt as well as holding NCAA level positions at the Citadel and Clemson, wrote the book to express his love of the game, his sense of belonging that comes with team sports and those who created a brotherhood both on the field and off. To purchase a copy of his book, email Mr. Kellahan at kkellahan@bog1.com.