Kingstree Christmas pic1
Visitors gathered on Main Street to enjoy the Christmas tree lighting that was part of a weekend long event “Christmas in Kingstree.” The event included shopping and family activities for everyone to enjoy.

Photo by Michaele Duke
Kingstree Christmas pic3
The Christmas tree that, in the past, stood on a side street in Kingstree is more visible now as it stands on a public space on Main Street. A bench positioned in front of the tree provides a perfect spot for a holiday photo.

Photo by Michaele Duke

It’s beginning to look a lot like a Kingstree Christmas. Drivers traveling into Kingstree on Highway 52 at night will have a pleasant trip down Main Street. Tiny lights seem to fall like snowflakes from tree branches that line the median for several blocks. To the right is the Williamsburg County Courthouse. She is draped with garland and red ribbons. A tree should be going up in the front court yard very soon.

Kingstree Christmas pic2
Skating in the South - Visitors enjoyed an evening ice skating in the south last Saturday. The rink, sponsored by Duke Energy, was part of a weekend event “Christmas in Kingstree” that included shopping and family activities and ended with a Christmas tree lighting.

Photo by Michaele Duke

A drive further north reveals a two-story Christmas tree in a public space on the left. It is adorned with red and silver bulbs and crowned with a bright white star. A park bench and lighted reindeer below provide the perfect spot for a holiday portrait.

The Town of Kingstree and the Williamsburg HomeTown Chamber have been working together, along with sponsors to host festive outdoor events at a time when fellowship is treasured. An ice skating rink was available last weekend for kids to test their balance and have some fun. And the town has a special mailbox at Welch Park on Academy Street for letters to Santa. December 21, is the deadline for the letters. See a video of some of the sites at kingstreenews.com.