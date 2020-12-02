It’s beginning to look a lot like a Kingstree Christmas. Drivers traveling into Kingstree on Highway 52 at night will have a pleasant trip down Main Street. Tiny lights seem to fall like snowflakes from tree branches that line the median for several blocks. To the right is the Williamsburg County Courthouse. She is draped with garland and red ribbons. A tree should be going up in the front court yard very soon.
A drive further north reveals a two-story Christmas tree in a public space on the left. It is adorned with red and silver bulbs and crowned with a bright white star. A park bench and lighted reindeer below provide the perfect spot for a holiday portrait.
The Town of Kingstree and the Williamsburg HomeTown Chamber have been working together, along with sponsors to host festive outdoor events at a time when fellowship is treasured. An ice skating rink was available last weekend for kids to test their balance and have some fun. And the town has a special mailbox at Welch Park on Academy Street for letters to Santa. December 21, is the deadline for the letters. See a video of some of the sites at kingstreenews.com.