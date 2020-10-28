Land clearing reveals progress on new hospital
The first signs of a new hospital are emerging as bulldozers have been spotted clearing land on Highway 52. The property is located six miles north of Kingstree, across from LKQ McAllister Motors Auto Parts in Cades. After years of negotiation, the construction is a sure sign of progress.
“We are thrilled that preparations for the new hospital are now underway and hopefully will be completed by January 2023,” said Dr. Troy Gamble, Chief Medical Officer at Williamsburg Regional Hospital. “It’s been a great team effort between Williamsburg Regional Hospital, Lake City Community Hospital, and MUSC to finally make our dreams for a new state of the art hospital a reality for the people of our region.”
The former hospital in Kingstree was closed after the 2015, thousand-year flood. A year later the property was transformed into a temporary unit that has served the community well, even winning several awards for zero infection and patient care.
In February 2019, MUSC Health, the clinical enterprise of the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), signed a letter of intent with Lake City Community Hospital and Williamsburg Regional Hospital that authorized MUSC to construct, own and operate a new $50 million replacement hospital. The new hospital will be a 25-bed critical access facility, providing care through traditional on-site delivery as well as through virtual visits via the extensive MUSC Telehealth Network.
When the new facility opens, both Lake City Community Hospital and Williamsburg Regional Hospital, will transfer all operations for inpatient and outpatient services to the new MUSC hospital.