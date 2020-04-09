Coronavirus stressors magnify importance of preventing child abuse
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. During these stressful times for families, Children’s Trust of South Carolina is emphasizing key protective factors on how to help children stay safe.
“These are uneasy times for everyone, but especially children and their families,” Children’s Trust CEO Sue Williams said. “In previous times of stress and crisis, we have seen rates of child abuse rise. For families that may already be under strain due to complex issues such as food or housing instability, the social distancing and quarantines can exacerbate frustration and isolation, making some families especially vulnerable.”
Recent stories in the Charleston Post and Courier and USA Today detail that concern in South Carolina and across the nation.
In an open letter about helping families during the outbreak, Williams discussed the importance of showing patience and grace, building resilience, supporting organizations that help families meet basic needs, being a friend, and helping children understand their feelings.
Children’s Trust is providing its partners with social media tools to use during the crisis. It also encourages prevention partners throughout the state to continue to display their pinwheels, which remain an important reminder that we want all children to have happy, healthy childhoods while providing hope during these uncertain times.
Wear Blue Day was Friday, April 3, and child-serving organizations across the state and nation were encouraging people to wear blue and share their photos on social media using the hashtag #InThisTogether.
As the state affiliate for Prevent Child Abuse America, Children’s Trust is the lead organization in South Carolina for Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Above all else during the coronavirus outbreak, Children’s Trust asks that everyone follow the advice of the CDC and S.C. DHEC in preventing spread of the virus.