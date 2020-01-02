The News looks back on some of the most memorable stories and headlines during the past 10 years
2010
• Farewell Charlie. A community says goodbye to their beloved Charlie Walker.
• A groundbreaking ceremony is held for the Public Administration building on Main Street, Kingstree.
• DSM acquires Martek for $1.87 billion.
2011
• Doctor Walter Cottingham celebrates 50 years in veterinarian business
• Marty Baggett is sentenced to 20 years for his role in the death of Jean Roberts Turner.
• Council kills landfill
2012
• Districts redrawn: Council approved third and final reading of an ordinance that redefines single member election districts.
• The Williamsburg Regional Hospital Board of Directors appoints Sharon Poston as its Interim Chief Executive Officer.
• U.S. Congressman James Clyburn speaks at Magnet School program.
• Felician Sisters presented Lumen Christi Award.
2013
• State Champions Hemingway High School Lady Tigers ended a 20-year streak, capping off a 20-2 season with an impressive 61-38 win over McCormick at the Colonial Life Arena.
• Williamsburg County native Michael Allen and his wife, Latanya, participate in the 57th Presidential Inaugural Parade. The pair rode on a float created by the Gullah Geechee Commission.
• On March 19, Safe Auto Insurance announces the closure of its call center in Hemingway. The closure left 164 people unemployed.
2014
• Rosetta Reid, a native of Hemingway, recalls at the age of 33, she, along with church members of Abysennia Baptist Church of Newark, New Jersey, chartered five buses to Washington, DC to attend “The March on Washington.”
• The Town of Kingstree is awarded South Carolina’s 2013 Silver Palmetto Award. The award is presented annually by the SC Commission on Disabilities and Special Needs to the South Carolina city or town that made the most outstanding contribution to people with disabilities the previous year.
• Gov. Nikki Haley visited Williamsburg Regional Hospital staff and administration. Haley’s visit included a tour of the facility.
2015
• Former Williamsburg County Sheriff Michael Johnson is sentenced to 30 months in jail. The sentence for conspiring in a felony white collar fraud was on the low end of the 30 to 37 months recommended by federal prosecutors. The judge also ordered Johnson to pay $15,875 in restitution and imposed three years of supervised release following the prison time.
• Former South Carolina Lt. Governor Yancey McGill retires from his position as director of the Lieutenant Governor’s Office on Aging.
• Former House of Representative Ken Kenney passes away.
• We survived - Families vow to recover after historic flood.
2016
• Presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton fires up a crowd at the Williamsburg County Recreation Center in Kingstree just days before the democratic primary. She would ultimately lose to Donald Trump.
• The Felician Sisters celebrates 25 years of service to the community.
• Brittany Emoesha Epps of Kingstree is sentenced to 45 years in connection with the murder of 87-year-old Greeleyville resident Joseph Brown.
2017
• The Williamsburgh Historical Society holds its first event of the new year as part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the opening of the Carnegie public library in Kingstree.
• Sonja Rush-Harvin is named the grand prize winner for the USA Football 2016 Team Mom of the Year program.
• Kingstree Town Council agrees to pursue application to become a member of Main Street South Carolina program. The town would subsequently be accepted and in December, a presentation was made laying out ideas for the future of the city.
• Sheriff Stephen Gardner is sworn in as Williamsburg County Sheriff
• Spearman visits Williamsburg County School District.
• Temporary hospital opens.
• Total Blackout - Kingstree is the place to be to view historic solar eclipse.
2018
• School District Board of Trustee Member Dr. Kerry Singleton resigns from his position.
• As the D.P. Cooper Charter School Principal and Executive, lawyers for the charter school filed a lawsuit against the school district, board, and the superintendent, effectively making him a defendant in the lawsuit. A month later, South Carolina Department of Education Superintendent Molly Spearman declares a state of emergency and the board is stripped of its authority. In June 2018, D.P. Cooper Charter School is dissolved.
• The Hemingway Tigers basketball team captures second straight title.
• WasteZero expands, creating more jobs. A year later the industry partners with Williamsburg Enterprise Community Commission, Inc. to add additional production, printing, packing and material handling capacity by acquiring new state-of-the-art machinery and equipment to meet their goal of creating 22 new jobs and expanding the industry.
• Tiffany Cooks Wright becomes first female Williamsburg County Supervisor.
• State of Emergency declared as state takes over Williamsburg County School District.
• Winter Storm Grayson blankets county with snow.
2019
• Hemingway Mayor Grady Richardson announces through a letter to councilmembers and the press of his immediate retiring.
• Groundbreaking ceremony for future W.C. Fire/EMS Headquarters.
• Construction begins on new fire/police station in Kingstree.
•The town of Stuckey qualifies for USDA funding projects through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program. Stuckey will use a $728,000 loan and a $1.7 million grant to rehabilitate a ground water well and provide roughly 20,300 feet of water lines to new customers.
• Burger King coming to Kingstree.
• US Postal Service rural mail carrier Irene Gibson Pressley, gunned down. Trevor Seward was later charged with murder.