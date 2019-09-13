A clean sweep BY MICHAELE DUKE news@kingstreenews.com Sep 13, 2019 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Buy Now After years of spot cleaning, the Town of Kingstree and Williamsburg County are working together to clean out the Kingstree canal. The work was completed as Hurricane Dorian made its way towards the South Carolina coast.Photo by Michaele Duke Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save This Week's Circulars Most Popular Articles ArticlesCorrectional officer arrestedNew economic development director introducedWoman choked, man barricades himself in hotel roomObituaries/September 4Dollar General suspect capturedLife of local coach, family man, celebratedSickle Cell Anemia Disease Society of Williamsburg County will host Annual Sickle Cell WalkKingstree Presbyterian Church presented Image AwardThe price of progressTown of Kingstree presents August Yard of the Month Friends2Follow