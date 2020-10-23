ballots
Rows of sample ballots – 40 styles to be exact - fill two tables at the Williamsburg County Voter Registration & Elections office. Ballots may differ depending on who is running in a particular precinct, such as the school board or county council. Samples are available at the Voter Registration & Elections office at 126 S Jackson Street, Kingstree and online at scvotes.com. Once at the site, click on “Get my Sample Ballot”, answer the questions then follow the instructions.