Rows of sample ballots – 40 styles to be exact - fill two tables at the Williamsburg County Voter Registration & Elections office. Ballots may differ depending on who is running in a particular precinct, such as the school board or county council. Samples are available at the Voter Registration & Elections office at 126 S Jackson Street, Kingstree and online at scvotes.com. Once at the site, click on “Get my Sample Ballot”, answer the questions then follow the instructions.
40 ballot styles this election
- BY MICHAELE DUKE news@kingstreenews.com
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Man wanted in connection to double murder
- Man arrested after Infinity Club shooting
- Certified South Carolina is good for farmers, good for business
- Williamsburg County Library to host Halloween scavenger hunt
- American Red Cross assisting family after home fire
- Find the golden key, support local businesses and you could win $350
- DHEC publishes South Carolina’s COVID-19 vaccine plan
- 40 ballot styles this election
- Upcoming Events/October 21
- Nearly 400 students graduate from Coastal Carolina University