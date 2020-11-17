Someone in Kingstree won $300,000 in Saturday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing. The lucky ticket was bought at the Sav-Way at 400 N. Longstreet St. in Kingstree.
The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Saturday, November 14, for a prize of $300,000. The ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1 to see the $100,000 top prize multiplied to $300,000.
Palmetto Cash 5 – Saturday, November 14
7 - 9 - 22 - 23 - 24 Power-Up: 3
Check your tickets, the winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.
More than 6,300 ticket holders will win prizes from $1 up to $300,000 in Saturday evening’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing. More than 4,500 of these spent an extra $1 to purchase the Power-Up multiplier and will have their winnings multiplied by three when claimed. The odds of winning $300,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,405,438.
Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.