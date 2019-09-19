To operate a mobile food business in Hemingway, vendors will have to follow a new list of rules. First reading of the new mobile food vendor ordinance proposed in Hemingway passed the town’s council unanimously this past week.
A second reading on the ordinance, which would, among other things, “diminish conflicts between brick and mortar restaurants, furthering public safety, health and general welfare, and harmonious development.”
The ordinance “establishes standards for mobile food vendors that encourages a variety of food and dining choices” in Hemingway. Special event participation is covered by the town’s permitting process.
A copy of the full ordinance is available at town hall, but also requires that vendor have property owners’ permission, be DHEC certified, have a town business license and permit and operate on private property only.
Also, mobile food vendors, not associated with peddlers and special events, will have to operated at least 200 feet from any customer entrance of a brick and mortar restaurant or outside dinning, unless authorized by the restaurant owner.
Mobile food vendors will have to be at least 300 feet away from a school, supply their own trash receptacles along with other following other rules.
Councilmembers discussed the possibility of two upcoming events for the town. One, a street-dance and chili cook-off on Nov. 9, would be sponsored by the town and paid with hospitality tax monies.
The second event, planned in early December would be sponsored and paid for by the Williamsburg HomeTown Chamber of Commerce and local business owners. The town’s Christmas Parade is set for Dec. 8 and it is expected the Chamber event would occur around Dec. 7, Mayor John Michael Collins said.
Charles Carter said he is
Please turn HEMINGWAY, 4
in favor of having events in town, but wants to make sure those putting on events appear before council with their plans.
Collins said he would like to see at least one event per quarter in town to help build community.
Appearing before council to speak on behalf of receiving funding for their respective programs were Ellen Hamilton with the Pee Dee Coalition and Denis Santoro, a Williamsburg County Community activist.
During his administrator’s report,
Council also unanimously selected the CPA firm of Sheheen, Hancock, and Godwin, LLC, to become the town’s auditing agency.
The town receives bill after bill, Joe Lee, administrator, said, and though he hates to bring another costly concern before council, the outpatient building at the edge of town, owned by the city, is in need of roof repairs.
Lee said he hopes to bring to council members bids from several roofers and that the leaks followed the recent rains caused by Hurricane Dorian that brushed the South Carolina coast.
A public hearing to discuss the mobile food vendor ordinance, the raising of water and sewer rates and the upcoming use of a USDA Rural Development Grant will be scheduled, Lee said.