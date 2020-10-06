I am so honored to address the wonderful citizens of Kingstree - this tiny, little town we have the privilege to call home. I invite you to read the first of many articles I have been given the opportunity to write. For those who do not know me, I am Madalyn Ard and have lived here most of my entire life. Recently, I was award the title of Miss Clemson USA and would like to ask you to join me on my journey as I prepare to compete for the state title of Miss South Carolina USA in March of 2021. I plan to give you all the chance of getting to know me and my heart by sharing and communicating my vision for the future and my motivation for desiring a position as Miss South Carolina USA.
Even though platforms are not required in the USA Pageant System, I have created a personal platform called “Love is Not” that I will use to promote domestic violence awareness. I believe pageants are more than just a competition where young ladies attempt to win a title and a crown. I believe holding a pageant title is like any other opportunity where someone is given the chance to be seen as a role model; this opportunity should always carry responsibility. It should not be about self gain but rather how one can serve others and make a difference with the voice she has been given. Therefore, I have committed to using my voice as Miss Clemson USA and, hopefully, Miss South Carolina USA. I use the word voice because that is what I want people to remember most about me – what I said and did.
I have a story to tell and something to offer this community and other surrounding communities. Choosing a platform was not an easy decision. I knew the level of importance of my decision and knew this was my opportunity to make an impact, so I did some soul searching. No matter what, my heart always returned to domestic violence awareness. I chose to create “Love is Not” due to my personal experience of witnessing my mother suffer through the pain and challenges of domestic violence. Living through those conditions as a child gave me knowledge of exactly what domestic violence is, what it looks like, how my mother survived it and what love is not. The fact that someone I love has experienced it and the fact that South Carolina ranks as the sixth worst state in the nation for domestic violence (according to the 2018 report completed by the South Carolina Domestic Violence Advisory Committee) are the two main reasons I chose this personal mission. Even though it is difficult to address topics that many view as personal, embarrassing, unpleasant, and painful, we owe it to ourselves, our loved ones and state to speak out about this very real and devastating public health crisis.
I plan to use “Love is Not” to educate our community on domestic violence by writing weekly articles. As I share my knowledge and provide some facts regarding domestic violence, I ask that you encourage family and friends to read my articles. I plan to inform citizens of what love is not and engage in volunteer work for local shelters for women and children. Ultimately, in an attempt to prevent anyone from suffering through the pain of domestic violence, I will use my voice to tell my story.
“Love is Not” was created to positively affect and help those in need. I wish to give hope to families and friends who may be experiencing domestic violence and provide victims with options to escape difficult situations. Educating others on signs of abuse will teach young boys and girls not to confuse abuse with love. Our children should not grow up believing violence is a form of love as I did. Future generations will be less violent if we get those around us to understand and become aware of these forms of abuse and violence.
I wish to thank Kingstree News and Tami Rodgers for the support in assisting me with sharing my passion. I also look forward to opportunities to get to know our community more. Please feel free to reach out if you would like for me to speak to a group or to share more information. You may reach me at m.ard3@yahoo.com.
“The heart that’s meant to love you will fight for you when you want to give up, pick you up when you’re feeling down, and will give their smile when it’s hard for you to find yours. They will NEVER get strength from seeing you weak, power from seeing you hurt, or joy from seeing you cry. The heart that’s meant to love you wants to see the best of you, not the hurt you!” - Trent Shelton