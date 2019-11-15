On October 17, Williamsburg County Council voted to table third and final reading of an ordinance that originally had a blank spot for an emergency fee. The fee was one of several options presented to council over the course of several months to fix the budget deficient. In April, Williamsburg County Supervisor Dr. Tiffany Wright said a deficient of approximately $600,000 was created from overestimated revenues. Since then the deficient has ballooned to nearly $1 million due to other expenditures such as increases in insurance and retirement.
During a November 4, council meeting, the Ordinance 2019-10 that was on the agenda omitted that language (the fee). Before council voted, Wright read in part, “...to provide adjustments in the budget to reduce expenses and to account for a FEMA reimbursement payment...” She failed to read the entire memo from county attorney Jenkinson that included Section 1, option #9 with the fee removed.
According to attorney Jenkinson, any member of council can make a motion to take from the table the ordinance, which council did so, voted on and passed. After the motion was passed, council made a motion to pass third reading of the amended ordinance. After the meeting was adjourned attorney Jenkinson said a third reading was unnecessary. “We did not pass a fee so it was not necessary,” he said.
Council has been presented a total of 15 options, going back to a July 1, special called meeting where members were first given three options to consider on the 2019-2020 budget. The options were a $40 first responder fee to vehicle tax and two separate employee furloughs. They chose instead to operate on the 2018-2019 budget at approximately $21 million.
Nine options were presented during an October 17, meeting: 1 through 7-B provided varying remedies such as a reduction in recycling days and furloughs. All seven of those options included a temporary emergency fee in varying amounts from $15 to $30.
Option 8 was presented on the original proposal in July with the exception of a $2 increase from $40 to $42 emergency fee on vehicles and the deletion of all hardware items. The last option (9) did not have a vehicle or real estate fee attached and included the reduction of recycling hours to Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, delete hardware line items, reduce other budget line items, add an anticipated reimbursement from FEMA of $445,771 and auction off equipment for a estimated total $988,681, leaving a budget surplus of $18,534.
In other business, Wright disclosed that the future of small business grants is in jeopardy after it was discovered a check was written for technical assistance to a family member of a former employee. That employee has since been terminated. She added people who signed up for a small business class, which did not happen will have their money refunded. She said as a result, the program has been temporarily suspended.