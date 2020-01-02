On December 10, 2019, the HopeHealth Children of Hope committee gathered in the home of a committee member to wrap hundreds of gifts for families receiving assistance through this program. The Children of Hope Program was originally created more than 20 years ago by the HopeHealth Infectious Diseases staff in Florence and we are excited to announce that one of our favorite HopeHealth programs has expanded into Manning and Florence pediatrics and into HopeHealth in Orangeburg and Aiken this year.
Children of Hope recipients are carefully screened and selected by HopeHealth case managers and clinical personnel therefore ensuring donations are being used where there is the most need.
Through generous donations from the staff and community, HopeHealth has been able to significantly expand the program. In 2016, 16 families were helped and 30 families in 2018. In July, the first-ever HopeHealth employee appeal, themed Christmas in July, raised more than $27,000 to help fund the 2019 Children of Hope program and will benefit more than 80 patient families this Christmas. A separate campaign ran in order to provide gifts for the parents.
