Dear Editor,
Our nation is beginning to come apart because of numerous reasons most have chosen to ignore. There are many indicators but political correctness has replaced common sense with labeling and name calling. Some of the most obvious indicators are littering, the decline of common courtesies, road rage, profanity in public and on television, unruly children in public, the demise of an acceptable dress code and the proclivity to ignore laws that do not fit the individual’s desires, i.e. the cell phone being the most obvious.
Recently in a local restaurant, I witnessed a man use his left hand to hold his steak while he cut it into pieces with his knife. He had a fork but why use a fork when your hand is much more functional. Once he cut a section of the steak, he simply used his left hand to pick up the steak, drag it through steak sauce and put it in his mouth. He ate his entire steak in this manner. The man was probably in his 30’s.
Flip flops have become the latest fad for a night out on the town. It is not the Flip flops I find so egregious, it is those feet in the flip flops. I have seen more than my share of dirty feet in restaurants. An investment in nail clippers would also be advisable.
Unruly children have become the norm in restaurants. Nothing like a good restaurant and screaming children. The old adage children should be seen and not heard has long ago gone by the wayside. Obviously, parents have fallen for the liberal persuasion of child rearing, let them do whatever they please and the heck with paying customers around them. Not long ago my wife and I were enjoying a really good meal and I felt a tap on my leg. I immediately thought my wife was giving me a little love tap but when I looked down, a five-year-old boy was smiling at me. So much for a quiet romantic evening. Next time you leave a restaurant, look under the table and in the chair where children were seated. I hope the bus boys are fairly compensated.
There is no longer a dress code for patrons in any establishment. The dress code is now come as you are. Do young adults wear their underwear exposed for all to see at home? What passes for acceptable dress today would have been seen as vulgar or trashy just a few years ago.
Driving throughout the county on a weekly basis, I have kept meticulous records in a pad of the number of people violating the law by texting or talking on a handheld cell phone while they drive. Of course the most are women; in fact, 83% of women have cell phone in their hands. Just take a short drive on highway 52 and if you come up on a vehicle moving from side to side or going ten miles an hour below the posted speed limit in the left lane, they are using a cell phone. In case you forgot, slower traffic should always move over into the right lane but we know your excuse, you pay taxes. Men are not as bad but 53% are using a cell phone while operating a motor vehicle. Obviously, they think someone else has accidents, not them.
Last is my favorite subject. Litter. I have personally reported dozens of people for littering. One day I ask our local sheriff if they handle many littering calls and was shocked to hear the state just sends out a letter telling the individual they have been reported littering and to not do it again. How’s that working? In Williamsburg County littering is as common as residents eating fried chicken. It is time for the state to take appropriate action. First offense for littering should be lost of driving privileges for six months. Second offense must be lost of driving privileges for three years. Third offense requires the offender to spend one year in jail. There is no excuse for littering, none.