“…the Lord Jesus on the night when he was betrayed took a loaf of bread, and when he had given thanks, he broke it and said, ‘This is my body that is for you. Do this in remembrance of me.’ In the same way he took the cup also, after supper, saying ‘This cup is the new covenant in my blood. Do this, as often as you drink it, in remembrance of me.’ For as often as you eat this bread and drink the cup, you proclaim the Lord’s death until he comes” (I Corinthians 11:23-26 NRSV).
World Communion Sunday is October 6. On this day Christians around the world gather at their Lord’s table to participate in the Sacrament of the Lord’s Supper. We are joined together as God’s family and we are invited to share around our Lord’s table. Do we take for granted this magnificent expression of God’s love that this sacrament demonstrates?
“What word or phrase would you most like to hear, or most need to hear, in life? I read recently of a national poll that began with that question. When they tabulated the results, the top three things people wanted to hear were:
I love you.
I forgive you.
Supper is ready.”
(from a sermon by William Tully)
As I reflect on this story, I thought that this is what the sacrament of the Lord’s Supper is all about. As we gather around the table we remember:
“I love you.” This sacrament reminds of God’s great love for his children as expressed in the life, death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.
“I forgive you.” The forgiveness of sins, and Christ’s call to us to forgive others is demonstrated in this sacrament.
“Supper is ready.” Gathering at our Lord’s table for fellowship with our church family, we, the members of Christ’s body, partake of the elements of food necessary for growth and nourishment – the bread and the cup. And we also express gratitude for our Father’s provision for all of our needs. As we participate in the sacrament, reflect on the amazing gifts of God for the people of God, and be thankful – then go out into the world to demonstrate this love.
“With joyful lips we sing to You our praise and gratitude
That You should count us worthy, Lord, to share this heavenly food.
Is not the cup we bless and share the blood of Christ outpoured?
Do not one cup, one loaf, declare our oneness in the Lord?
The mystery of your presence, Lord, no mortal tongue can tell:
whom all the world cannot contain comes in our hearts to dwell.
You give yourself to us, O Lord; then selfless let us be, to serve each other in Your name in truth and charity”
(by Omer Westendorf, THE PRESBYTERIAN HUMNAL, p. 521).