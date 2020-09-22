It is strange to think what we would do without lights, now that we have had them for so long. Whether you believe in the Holy Bible or not, there is a general consensus that light originated from somewhere. At the very beginning of the bible, in the book of Genesis 1:2-3 we read these words, “And the earth was without form, and void: and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters. And God said, let there be light: and there was light.” I do understand that these verses can be hard to wrap your thoughts around naturally. The natural thinker would say, “This is humanly impossible.” This is the part where theology challenges humanity. Theology, is the study or science of God. It is the discipline that strives to give a coherent statement of the doctrine of the Christian faith, based primarily on the scriptures. For most of us, in our finite minds, if we cannot see or understand it, it becomes hard for us to believe. Perhaps we will present on the study of theology at another time.
Going back to the book of Genesis in the bible, we see that one of the first things God did was to speak light into existence. Light was important then, and it very important now. It was clear from the very beginning, that we were not created to live in total darkness. It is safe to say, that the first light that we knew of was the stars and the moon at night. The ultimate light that we became to know is the sun. The first transportable light was fire, like that which was depicted by cavemen or Neanderthals on a burning club.
Light is an essential element to life. We would be lost without lights, especially at night. The one thing we dread after a major storm, is how long the electrical power will be off, because we need our lights. A city without lights can expect the theft rate to increase, more vehicular accidents, increased death rate, and a lot of evil taking place. Lights have a way of illuminating the objects it touches. Light reveals the hidden gems of an object. Light causes darkness to be dispelled instantaneously. Light on a moving vehicle, plane, or ship creates a sense of identity. Without lights, we have misguided directions during darkness.
In the gospel of John (3:19) however, we read, “And this is the condemnation, that light is come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil.” John however, used light metaphorically, but realistically by referring to Jesus as the light of the world. If a person believes in Jesus, their life is illuminated by the truths of his words. The light or truth of God’s words will eliminate darkness and cause men to walk righteously. Jesus said, Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on an hill cannot be hid (Matthew 5:14). Jesus called his followers lights because they are supposed to be extensions of his ministry, carrying salvation to the ends of the earth.
In reality, there are three sources of light that we need badly. The first, is the light we receive from the sun. The second, is the light (power) we receive from the electrical company. The third and final, is the light we receive from the word that was made flesh, Jesus Christ!
All three are essential to life, but the third is essential for eternal life!
Pastor Livingston is a native of Georgetown. He started his pastoral ministry in Georgetown South Carolina at Mt Olive Baptist Church within the city’s historic district. After seven years of pastoring at Mt Olive, he was called to Antioch Baptist Church in Kingstree where he served for three years. Pastor Livingston has proudly served as pastor of Antioch Baptist Church in Manning since 2008.