January 18 to January 25, is the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. This is a prayer that has been used for many years:
I will be their God and they shall be my people (Ezekiel 37:27). Prayer: “O Lord, who hast loved the church and given thyself for her, sanctify and cleanse her by thy word. Remove all needless divisions and take away the spirit of rivalry and jealousy. Rebuke all our uncharitable judgments of one another, and unite us all in thy holy work. … Preserve thy church in unity and peace. Keep her from trusting in the favor of princes or the power of riches or the ways of the world. Give her increasing trust in the power of prayer and holiness, and in the unfailing guidance of thy Spirit. Amen.” (United Free Church of Scotland: Directory and Forms of Public Worship)