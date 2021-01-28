What are the chances of you and I being alike? This question is very important because it is the beginning of the path down a multitude of roads. When people detect that they are not alike several scenarios can take place.
1. One or both persons within the interaction assumes the task of changing the other person. This of course could be a short or very long process. If the person is gullible, the process of changing their belief system will be relatively short. Experienced individuals can detect easy targets right away and before you can wink the victim is believing every word that falls from that person’s lips. The behavioral scientist, Abraham Maslow hierarchy of needs theory, includes five things that people in general must have satisfaction in. Two of those needs are, self-esteem and belonging. Everybody wants to be a part of something larger than themselves. This is why we join groups, hold positions and become acquainted with people who perpetrate to be our friends. When this happens, it becomes easy to block out truth and reality because we have slipped into a make believe theory created to entrap the minds of those who enter the perpetrator’s world.
2. They embrace each other’s differences and try to the best of their abilities to work together. These type of individuals will learn from each other capitalizing on their strengths and working on their weaknesses. They will not take advantage of the other person because their moral values will not let them. They are team players and not ball hogs. They can lead an effort or they can follow another competent leader. They know who they are. They are not looking for validation from other people. They understand that different is good, it is our differences that enables us to answer more relative questions. Can you imagine making a cake with just flour? In order to make a cake we need a receipt to follow which would include flour, eggs, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, cooking oil, etc. We need different people in our lives, they see different approaches that we may miss.
3. Then we have those people who are agitated because of differences. They want others to think like them, behave like them, eat what they eat, drink what they drink, etc. These people are often way off of the grid. They are extremists who will often take matters way too far. The leader of this group of people is often charismatic in nature who rule with an iron fist. They hate it when people don’t see things their way. When we think about the military, we tend to see this in a controlled setting. Everybody receive the same basic training, they are uniformed, and assigned weaponry. In a setting where differences are not tolerated, a military like process may be taken to a destructive out of control level.
At any given time, any of these three scenarios can take place. The
ideal process however, is number two, where we embrace each other’s differences and learn from each other. None of us know everything, we can learn something from an infant.
I don’t care how much we try, you and I will never share the same values and beliefs. There will always be something that we disagree on. God designed us all this way. We must learn how to live together in this world with all of our differences.
Matthew 5:45-47 That ye may be the children of your Father which is in heaven: for he maketh his sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust. For if ye love them which love you, what reward have ye? do not even the publicans the same? And if ye salute your brethren only, what do ye more than others? do not even the publicans so?
We are not called to just love those who look like us, act like us, or those who share our values only. We are expected to love all people. Our ultimate task as Christians are to love people to Jesus and encourage them to be like him.
This is our ticket to the kingdom of God!
Pastor Livingston is a native of Georgetown. He started his pastoral ministry in Georgetown South Carolina at Mt Olive Baptist Church within the city’s historic district. After seven years of pastoring at Mt Olive, he was called to Antioch Baptist Church in Kingstree where he served for three years. Pastor Livingston has proudly served as pastor of Antioch Baptist Church in Manning since 2008.