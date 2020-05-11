Charleston, S.C. - During the COVID-19 outbreak, the Red Cross of South Carolina is looking for community members to volunteer as Blood Donor Screeners at local blood drives and donation centers. This role is important in allowing them to continue to collect lifesaving blood.
As the outbreak of the coronavirus disease continues to impact our communities and how we do life, the Red Cross needs your help ensuring they have a sufficient blood supply to support the patients at their 32 local hospitals in South Carolina and across the country. Cancer patients, children with health complications, even mothers that have just given birth are depending on blood being available when and where they need it.
As a Volunteer Blood Donor Screener, you will play the vital role of screening donors as they enter the facility to make a donation. This would include taking the donor’s temperature and asking specific screening questions to ensure eligibility.
Training will be provided on site and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will be provided. Per CDC recommendations, gloves and masks will be provided to each volunteer. Masks will also be provided to each donor if they do not already have one when they present to give. You have to be 18 years or older to help in this particular role.
If you can help, please visit https://rdcrss.org/2zpravE or contact
Ben Williamson, Director of Communications, Palmetto SC Region at 843-614-1030
HOW YOU CAN HELP:
This is the time to take care of one another. If you are healthy and feeling well, please consider making an appointment to donate mid-April and after by visiting RedCrossBlood.org. The need for blood is constant, and volunteer donors are the ONLY source for those in need. We have taken numerous steps to make sure the donation process is safe during this outbreak.